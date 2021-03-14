Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

