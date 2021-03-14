Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $302,000 Investment in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accuray in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

