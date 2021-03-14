Globeflex Capital L P Invests $342,000 in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.24% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

DLA opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

