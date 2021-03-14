Globeflex Capital L P Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

