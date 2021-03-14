Globeflex Capital L P Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $385.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

