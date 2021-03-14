Globeflex Capital L P Buys 76 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,500.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 135.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1,652.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $390.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day moving average of $381.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.