Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 456.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

