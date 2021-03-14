Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 15,439 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

