Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Head to Head Review

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Cord Blood and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triterras has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.39%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Triterras’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.22 $66.48 million N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Triterras.

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Triterras on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.