Glencore plc Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNCY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

