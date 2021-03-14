GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.34 ($18.05) and last traded at €15.10 ($17.76). 38,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.98 ($17.62).

The firm has a market cap of $399.69 million and a P/E ratio of 40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.51 and its 200 day moving average is €12.42.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.