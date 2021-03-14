Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Gerdau by 87.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 73.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,022,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 432,473 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,506,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

