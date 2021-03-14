Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Receives NA Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their na rating on shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.75.

GEO opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$86.62 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,362.32%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $71,869.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

