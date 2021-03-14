GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 11th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.