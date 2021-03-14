Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 11th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GEN stock remained flat at $$0.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,470. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

