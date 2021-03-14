Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 11th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GEN stock remained flat at $$0.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,470. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
