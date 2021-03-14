General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in General Mills by 13.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.75 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

