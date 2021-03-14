General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.