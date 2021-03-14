Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Raised to GBX 80

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.20. The company has a market cap of £87.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

