Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.27. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.