Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 91% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00005568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

