GAMCO Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE GBL opened at $20.76 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.
Separately, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
