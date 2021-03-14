GAMCO Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

NYSE GBL opened at $20.76 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Insiders have sold a total of 91,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.