Gafisa (GFASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Gafisa has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.96.
Gafisa Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.