G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GFS stock remained flat at $GBX 243.40 ($3.18) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,321. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.16.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

