FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

