FY2022 EPS Estimates for LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Raised by Analyst

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

