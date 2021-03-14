FY2022 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $21.17 on Friday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

