FY2021 EPS Estimates for ePlus inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ePlus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.