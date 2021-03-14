FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

FF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

