Fusible (FUSI) Market Cap Hits $13,493.36

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSI) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $13,493.36 and $2,116.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.54 or 0.00447722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00517514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

