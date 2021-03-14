Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $769,686.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Furucombo token can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00448298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00061486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00521011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

