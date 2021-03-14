Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

COHU stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

