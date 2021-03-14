Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,665 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,756.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,955,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,652,191.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.73%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

