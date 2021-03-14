Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,186 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

