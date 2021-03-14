Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,420 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.