Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 654,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,554,000 after buying an additional 287,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

