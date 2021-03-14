Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of CRA International worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

