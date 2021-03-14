Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 170 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

