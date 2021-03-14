Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

