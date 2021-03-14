Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,965 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.