Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 25,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUPBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

