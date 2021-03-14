Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.23 ($52.03).

Shares of FPE opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.02 and a 200-day moving average of €35.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.