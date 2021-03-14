Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.23 ($52.03).

Shares of FPE opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.02 and a 200-day moving average of €35.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

