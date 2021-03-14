Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FNLPF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

