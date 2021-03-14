Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRG has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

FRG stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

