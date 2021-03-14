Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 394,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

