Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $188.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

