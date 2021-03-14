Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 11th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FSUGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $4.631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

