FLIP Market Capitalization Reaches $372,431.71 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $372,431.71 and $19.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

