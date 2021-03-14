Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 1,533 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,526.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

