Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

FLXN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 762,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $583.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.