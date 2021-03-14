FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.68 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded 143.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,330,764 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.